Wolves have agreed a €15m (£12.7m) deal with Braga for Rodrigo Gomes.

The 20-year-old wide forward is due to have a medical later this week before signing a long-term contract to 2029.

Gomes spent last season on loan at Estoril, scoring seven goals in 30 league appearances.

Atletico Madrid had been linked with Gomes but Wolves have moved quickly to strengthen Gary O'Neil's squad.