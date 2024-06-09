🚨 Wolves 'agree' deal to sign Braga forward Rodrigo Gomes

Wolves have agreed a deal with Braga to sign forward Rodrigo Gomes.

That is according to the Athletic's David Ornstein, who says that the Premier League club have overcome major competition to secure the services of the 20-year-old.

The Portugal youth international is set to join for a fee of just £13m, with personal terms in place for a five-year contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months. He is set to travel to the West Midlands in the coming days to complete a medical.

Gomes came through the ranks at Braga before spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Estoril, where he scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

If all goes to plan, Gomes will become yet another Portuguese player to pitch up at Molineux in recent seasons.