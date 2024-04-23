Can the Wolves do it again? Will a Twins fan prove us wrong?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who had the pleasure of playing the White Sox on Monday. A 7-0 victory over hapless Chicago could be the start of an early season turnaround. One emailer, who didn't like all the negativity on Monday's show with Patrick Reusse, sure things it will be. Plus Rand gets into the latest Gophers men's basketball departure into the world of the transfer portal and likely big money.

11:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand to break down how the Wolves were so dominant in a Game 1 victory over Phoenix on Saturday. Can Minnesota do it again in Game 2 tonight against the Suns?

32:00: A big shot from the defending champs.

