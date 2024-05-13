‘Wolves in 6’ trends online as fans remain confident despite losses

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After losing two games in a row to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference Semifinals, Minnesota Timberwolves fans are remaining hopeful as the hashtag #Wolvesin6 began trending online Monday.



The Timberwolves started the series on a high note, winning the first two matchups decisively as national media outlets began to ponder whether they might sweep the defending champions – like they did the Phoenix Suns.

The Wolves have since dropped two in a row, leaving Minnesota fans to wonder if a collapse is around the corner.

Nevertheless, the recent online content shows a legion of fans remains confident the Wolves can return to form.

Disappointing but it’s still #WolvesIn6 — mckenzie - playoff wolves baby!! (@mckenzieep_) May 13, 2024





The two teams next compete on Tuesday in Denver for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series, which requires a team to win four games to advance.

A required Game 6 will see the Wolves at Target Center again on Thursday – a potentially series-winning game that will no doubt be sold out.