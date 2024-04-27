Wolves 2-1 Luton Town: What O'Neil said

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the win: "It was a good performance. The score-line probably doesn't tell the full story. We were very comfortable for long periods and we probably should have put it to bed.

"We know Luton are a threat from crosses and set-plays, and we had to suffer a nervous few minutes at the end.

"It is amazing the difference having a couple of attackers makes to us. It is the first time since 30 December that we've been able to name Hwang [Hee-chan] and [Matheus] Cunha in the same team. We have had a tough spell without them, although they aren't fully fit at this moment, they are big for the group.

"We have got a talented group, but it's difficult to always be a threat without attackers. We can have the ball, think back to West Ham when we dominated possession, but we can't always make it count without the right attackers.

"There are so many positives from this season. We have improved on the points tally of last year, stabilised the club financially, and I think it is 13 academy players involved in matchday squads."

On the accusations that Wolves have been 'on the beach' in recent games: "They have been motivated in every game. We went to Nottingham Forest, with not too many players available, and we scrapped. We did that against Burnley too.

"We had an off-night on Wednesday, which we don't like, but it happens. We showed what we can do by bouncing back today."