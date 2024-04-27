Wolves 2-1 Luton Town: What Edwards said

Luton manager Rob Edwards has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the narrow defeat: "I'm disappointed because we didn't get anything from the game. It is frustrating how we conceded the two goals, but I have got pride in how we kept going until the very end. After a difficult week last week, it is good to see that.

"That is the stuff we can hang on to going into the final three games. Points-wise, we are on a difficult run but we are still in this. We still fully believe.

"We were playing well in the first half, but it's one direct ball and then a deflection to take it in. The second one is disappointing, a loopy cross comes in and we should defend it better.

"We showed character and spirit. We could have conceded more but we rode it. We are frustrated not to take anything from the game because I don't think there was much in it today."

On whether the players still believe they can fight relegation: "I think you could see that today. If they didn't believe, it could have been a lot worse today. You would have seen it on the pitch and I didn't see that at all.

"We thought that if we are going to lose it, then it will be by going to chase an equaliser and that's what we did. The performance today, from last week [losing 5-1 against Brentford], is a positive step.

"Wolves had some real quality today, with [some of their] players coming back. I just don't think there was much in the game."