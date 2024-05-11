Wolves 1-3 Crystal Palace: Key stats

Crystal Palace have won five of their last six Premier League games (D1), indeed since Oliver Glasner’s first game in charge in February, only Man City (9 wins, 29 points) and Arsenal (9 wins, 28 points) have won more games and points in the competition than the Eagles (6 wins, 21 points).

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 10 goals in 12 Premier League appearances under Oliver Glasner, just one fewer than he netted in the combined 79 games he played under Roy Hodgson (5) and Patrick Vieira (6) in the competition.

Wolves have lost six of their last seven Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W1), indeed since their promotion ahead of 2018-19, only against Liverpool (10) and Man City (8) have they lost more matches in the competition than against the Eagles (7).

Michael Olise has been directly involved in 15 goals (10 goals, five assists) in just 18 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace this season, already his most goal involvements in a single campaign in the competition, having registered 13 goals (2) and assists (11) combined in 37 games last season.