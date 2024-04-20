Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: What O'Neil said

Gary O'Neil, spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Wolves' defeat against Arsenal: "It's not often you are pleased and proud after a defeat but in our current situation, to produce energy and fight like that was an incredible effort.

"The negative would be the second goal. The lads didn't deserve to lose 2-0.

"We had a bench full of kids and even the ones we consider as senior players, Toti, Joao [Gomes] and Boubacar [Traore], haven't got a lot of experience, Tommy Doyle has probably only made 10 Premier League appearances.

"It's an incredibly young team and squad that gave one of the best teams in the country and run for their money."

On togetherness in the squad: "We need to keep it that way but we need quality players back to so we can have a lift. A few aren't that far away from returning."

On trying to finish strongly: "We are trying. If you'd told me at the start of the season that we'd be on 43 points with six games to go and no relegation concerns, I'd have taken it.

"We are short in this squad, we don't have many more injuries than other teams but we only start with 19 players in the squad. The injuries don't sound much but when it's a small group then it makes a difference."

On 15-year-old Wesley Okoduwa being named on the bench: "I was disappointed he didn't get on but we were pushing hard. He's trained really well though so I'm sure we'll see him soon."