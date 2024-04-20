Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Key stats

Wolves have lost each of their past six Premier League games against Arsenal, only against Liverpool between January 2011 and May 2022 (11 games) have they suffered a longer run of successive defeats against a side.

Arsenal have now kept a clean sheet in each of their past six Premier League away games, only Chelsea in December 2008 and Manchester United in February 2009 (both 7) have enjoyed longer such runs in the competition’s history.

Wolves have lost four of their past six Premier League games at Molineux (W2), while overall, they’re without a win in five games (D2 L3) – it’s their longest such run within a season of the competition since November 2022 (D1 L4).

Arsenal have won 11 of their 13 Premier League games in 2024 (D1 L1), while they’ve opened the scoring in 25 different top-flight matches this term, last doing so more often in 2004-05 (30).

Arsenal have recorded 15 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, at least five more than any other side, while it’s their most in a campaign since 2015-16 (18).