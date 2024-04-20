Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: What Arteta said

Mikel Arteta spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Arsenal's win against Wolves: "It was a very good response, so proud of them. We reacted in the right way. We deserved to win the game and got another clean sheet again. Obviously disappointed to lose against Bayern, small margins but we have five games to go and we are top again.

"Even at 2-0 you are never sure and they [Wolves] are a good side, they made some changes and caused us some problems.

On Leandro Trossard's goal: "They all count and he made an impact again for the team and that's what we need."

On keeping another clean sheet: "We've been really consistent defensively and that's the platform needed to win games in this league. All we can do is win our games and when you see the form that we are in, in the calendar year, it is unbelievable and you are still not top but it's the quality of this league."