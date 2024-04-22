Wolverines set record at NFL Combine for most prospects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Any team that wins a national championship is special, but at the NFL Scouting Combine, it seems this Wolverine team might be record-breaking special.

“Man, it was like Schembechler Hall down there, I think we had 18 of us there,” defensive edge Braiden McGregor said of seeing many of his teammates at the Combine.

Eighteen Wolverines made the trip to Indianapolis, setting a Combine record. Now, they want to break a different record.

“It’s moving fast, so we’re enjoying each moment step by step, so when that moment hits, we’re going to see how many of our boys go out there,” said defensive tackle Kris Jenkins.

Georgia set the record back in 2022 when 15 players were selected from the championship team. The Wolverines would need almost all the guys who competed at the Combine to be selected. It’s a tall task, but that’s what Braiden McGregor imagined when he was recruited four years ago.

“That’s the reason you come to Michigan too. That’s what you get. In the recruiting process that’s what they told me, and four years later it’s proved true.”

Drake Nugent didn’t have that image four years ago. He transferred last year and was taken aback by how many NFL-ready guys he shared a locker room with.

“Maybe I didn’t think there was going to be 18 of us, but maybe 13? I walked around the building the first week and I was like ‘There’s some guys here.’ Top to bottom, there were no weaknesses.”

Teams win national titles every year, so what’s the secret with Michigan? How could this class potentially be the one with the most NFL players? The Wolverines say, look no further than the block M.

“It’s a testament to why we were so good. You play for each other. You play for Michigan,” said offensive lineman Zak Zinter.

“Having that inevitable spotlight around Michigan all the time, when you combine all that, this is the greatest university in the world to prepare you for something like the NFL,” said quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

