Wolverines cruise past Jal 15-4

Apr. 9—JAL — Texico scored in all but one inning on Monday and the Wolverines cruised to a 15-4 victory over Jal.

Senior Daltyn Cain went 3-for-5 with a double, scoring three times and knocking in one, while senior Erik Davalos was 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Leading 4-1, the Wolverines (3-5) broke the contest open with a six-run fourth.

Senior Kyle Gonser was 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice while sophomore Hunter Bowman finished 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs. Senior Easton Cooper was the winning pitcher while junior Edgar Mendoza delivered 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for a save.

Junior Javier Santillan was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run for the Panthers (1-8).

Grady 30-19, Floyd 0-0 — The host Bronchos, who were ranked No. 1 in Class 1A this week by MaxPreps, overwhelmed the youthful Floyd squad, posting 38 hits in the two games. Both ended in 4 1/2 frames on the 10-run rule.

Junior Javier Garrett and freshman Caden Croy combined on a no-hitter in Game 1, walking two and striking out nine. Senior Xavier Romero allowed two hits and struck out five in three innings in the nightcap, with freshman Zander Ciancio giving up a hit and striking out six over the final two frames.

Senior Zane Rush went 4-for-5 and drove in nine runs in the opener with a first-inning grand slam, a pair of two-run doubles and an RBI single. His brother, freshman Hays Rush, also finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, four runs scored and an RBI, and junior Deakin Ragland chipped in 3-for-5 with a double, scoring six times and driving in three.

In the second game, Ciancio finished 3-for-3, scoring twice and driving in one, while Garcia was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs and Zane Rush added 2-for-3, driving in two and scoring three.

Junior David Melendez and eighth-graders Archer Knox and Brayden Parks each had a single for Floyd (0-3).

On Saturday:

Santa Rosa 31, Melrose 21 — In a wild game under windy conditions for third place in Santa Rosa's eight-team tournament, the host Lions erased a 19-5 deficit with 16 runs in the bottom of the fifth. After the Buffaloes scored two to tie it, Santa Rosa tallied 10 runs in the bottom of the inning to end it on the 10-run rule.

Santa Rosa (9-1) extended its winning streak to nine games since a season-opening 6-0 loss to El Paso Da Vinci.

Melrose collected 21 hits in the contest, led by junior Noah DeVaney with 4-for-5, three runs scored and an RBI. Senior Dathan Yeary, who struck out nine batters in pitching the first four innings, and junior Josh Roybal both homered for the Buffs (4-2).

Roybal, senior Michael Cardonita and junior Briar Larson all added three hits for Melrose, and Yeary and Roybal each knocked in three runs.

Sophomore Josh Cordova led Santa Rosa's 13 hit attack, going 5-for-6 with a triple, four runs scored and six RBIs.

Golf — Tuesday's second round of the Leroy Gooch Invitational at Ruidoso was canceled due to inclement weather conditions.

Deming won the girls team title after shooting 338 on Monday, edging Belen by one stroke. Texico finished seventh in the nine-team field of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools with a team tally of 383.

Belen's Riley Salome was the individual winner after shooting a 4-under-par 68 on Monday.

Senior Liz Elam led the Lady Wolverines at 40-40 — 80, followed by senior Sierra Hunt at 47-49 — 96. Other Texico scores included sophomore Gabby De La Rosa 50-51 — 101, junior Sophie Schaap 52-54 — 106 and freshman Riley Fury 59-57 — 116.