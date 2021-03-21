Wolverines avoid upset, get Big Ten back on track

Mar. 21—INDIANAPOLIS — Coming into the NCAA Tournament, the Big Ten was heralded as one of the toughest conferences in men's college basketball.

Then the tourney arrived, and the league went 3-3 over the first two days.

Down went Michigan State (No.11 seed), Ohio State (2) and Purdue (4).

On to the Round of 32 went No. 1 seed Illinois, Wisconsin (9) and Rutgers (10).

Despite a late-game surge by No. 16 seed Texas Southern, No. 1 seed and B1G regular season champion Michigan survived to join the latter group, moving into the second round with an 88-62 win.

"I love the fact that we came out, didn't show any type of sign of fatigue. Like I said earlier, our practice was really good preparing for this moment right here," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. "Offensively, we did a really good job of sharing the basketball. If you look at the numbers, each and every guy got an opportunity to shoot a shot when the shot is open, make a play for others."

Four of Michigan's five starters scored in double-digits. Mike Smith led the Wolverines (21-4) with a team-high 18 points. Hunter Dickinson scored 16, while Brandon Johns Jr., starting in place of injured senior forward Isaiah Livers, and Eli Brooks each had 11. Michigan's fifth starter, Franz Wagner, had eight rebounds and nine points, including a big 3-pointer that stymied Texas Southern's late rally.

The rest of the Big Ten's fate doesn't concern the Wolverines.

"I can only speak for Michigan and the University of Michigan and how we go about it," Smith said. "And we just take one game at a time and focus on that game and try to win that game and move on to the next one after we focused and game planned and executed our game plan."

Michigan opened the game on a 7-0 run and built its lead to 42-24 by halftime. The Wolverines padded that cushion early in the second half but couldn't ever really shake Texas Southern (17-9). The Tigers were able to keep Michigan's margin to around 20.

Story continues

Texas Southern implemented a full-court press with about six minutes to go. Two buckets, two free throws, a turnover and a score in transition later, and it's suddenly a 12-point game with 3:40 to go.

And then came a moment that could have put Michigan's win in jeopardy.

With 2:30 remaining, Dickinson picked up his fifth foul, driving hard to the basket on the block and getting Yahuza Rasas with an elbow. Dickinson was assessed a Flagrant 1 penalty, giving Texas Southern the opportunity to cut the Wolverines' lead to single digits.

But Rasas missed both free throws, and Texas Southern couldn't score on the subsequent possession.

Wagner's 3-pointer pushed Michigan's lead back to 15, and Texas Southern ran out of time.

The Tigers didn't get off to the start coach Johnny Jones would have liked, but he commended his team on battling against one of the top four teams in the country.

"Unfortunately, our season ends today, but extremely proud the way that these guys grew throughout the season and put themselves in a situation where they had a second game here in the NCAA Tournament," Jones said. "That's the character of these guys. They don't quit. They never give up."

Michael Weathers had a game-high 24 points for Texas Southern, which shot just 35.9% from the floor and 8.3% from 3-point range.

Smith took responsibility for the Wolverines' second-half letdown, chiding himself for allowing his team to let up.

"That's kind of on me to not let that happen, and I should have taken control of the game when they started pressing," Smith said. "I take full responsibility for that. But we finished strong, and it feels really good to get a win."

Though not showing the tiredness that plagued Purdue and Ohio State, Michigan looked sloppy and undisciplined at times. The Wolverines committed 14 turnovers, six coming from Dickinson. That's something Howard definitely wants to clean up before Michigan faces LSU on Monday.

"We're going to go back and watch film and see what we can do better to improve it," Howard said. "That's what it's all about this year. You're always going to get teams' best. You've just got to be ready to go out there and compete, and our guys did a really good job of competing."

The Wolverines appear to have adjusted to the absence of Livers, who is out with a foot injury but is cheering his team from the sideline. Johns has stepped into the starting role as he did last season during another Livers injury.

"Coach, during practice, is instilling confidence in everybody that we're fine," Smith said. "Obviously, Isaiah is a big part of this team, a leader, a scorer, a defender. He just does it all. Without him, it's been tough, but we've been adjusting, and I think we've done a tremendous job so far."

Follow managing editor — digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.