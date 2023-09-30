Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal - Neto beats two and his cross is turned in by Dias for own goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 - 0 Manchester City FC

15:46

Neto is back up and ready to re-enter the action as Wolves get the game under way again. Dawson wants a foul as he tussles with Walker, but the referee is unmoved.

15:45

Neto flicks the ball over Ake's shoulder while keeping a long pass in play on the Wolves right, and the Dutch defender catches his opponent in the face with a trailing arm. Wolves are given a free-kick and Neto stays down to receive treatment.

15:44

Most of City's attacks have come down their left flank. Doku steps inside to shoot once again, but his wild effort is always rising and Sa is untroubled.

15:42

City win a free-kick 35 yards out, which Kovacic works out to Doku on the left. His low delivery is a poor one, however, and Lemina clears it with ease.

15:40

Hwang turns away from a white shirt before Cunha feeds the ball out to Neto. He drives past Ake on the Wolves right, but this time, Dias clears his cross in a composed manner!

15:40

Yellow Card Mario René Junior Lemina

15:39

Semedo almost breaks in behind from a long ball over the top, but Ake slides in to play the ball off his opponent and out, winning a goal-kick.

15:38

City are continuing to pen Wolves back, but the hosts are getting tight and defending aggressively around the edge of their own area. Ait-Nouri makes a good sliding challenge to prevent Walker receiving possession high on the right.

15:35

Wolves' defenders get a breather as Kilman breaks forward before going down under Ake's lunging challenge, winning a free-kick just inside City's half.

15:34

City's resulting corner is cleared, but Doku tries again with a delivery from a deep position on the left. Haaland is lurking at the far post, but Sa climbs above him to pluck it out of the air.

15:33

DANGER! Ait-Nouri is caught in possession by Foden on the edge of the Wolves area. The City man dances to the byline as Sa comes out to meet him, and the Wolves goalkeeper just turns his attempted cutback behind.

15:32

Haaland is able to bring Nunes' pass under his spell on the right side of the Wolves area, but Toti and Ait-Nouri get back to force the Norwegian wide and City have to go backwards.

15:30

BIG SAVE! Alvarez lifts the free-kick towards Ake, whose first header towards goal is blocked by Semedo. It comes back to the City defender, and his second effort is turned away by Sa!

15:28

We're past the 25-minute mark here, and O'Neil will be delighted with Wolves' defensive efforts. City haven't got going in the final third yet. They have a free-kick 25-yards out as Gomes trips Nunes.

15:26

Wolves look content to sit deep in a 5-2-3 shape when City have possession. Neto clearly fancies himself against Ake, rather than against Walker. He's started on the right with Hwang on the left.

15:26

Yellow Card Hee-Chan Hwang

15:25

Doku drives inside from the left before bending an effort towards the far post. There's not enough curl on his finish, however, so Sa can watch it drift behind.

15:23

A big cheer goes up as Matheus is grounded by Gomes, who wins a throw-in for the hosts. The City midfielder needs to get acclimatised to this rough treatment.

15:22

Haaland tries to jink his way past two Wolves challenges inside the area, but Toti pokes out a leg to win the ball. Wolves counter through Neto, but his misplaced pass towards Ait-Nouri allows Walker to win a foul off the Wolves left wing-back.

15:19

'Nunes, what's the score?' is the chant ringing around Molineux as City probe for an opening. Matheus' appearance as a pantomime villain has really lifted the home crowd.

15:19

Yellow Card Kyle Andrew Walker

15:18

Neto has either scored or assisted in each of Wolves' last four Premier League matches (one goal, four assists in total). Only two players have been involved in at least one goal in five Premier League appearances in a row for Wolves – Henri Camara (March – May 2004, seven) and Steven Fletcher (May – August 2011, five). He won't get any credit for that goal, but it came at the end of a magnificent solo run!

15:17

Molineux is bouncing now! The hosts have got a huge slice of luck there with Dias putting through his own net, but what a run it was from Neto – his fine start to the campaign continues!

15:14

Wolves attack for the first time as Cunha offloads to Ait-Nouri, but his left-wing cross is headed away by Dias. The hosts come again through Neto, but Nunes gets back to clear this time.

15:13

Own goal Rúben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias

15:12

Toti's loose pass gifts City possession inside the Wolves half. O'Neil's men are yet to gain anything resembling a foothold here.

15:11

Guardiola is in the stands for this game, have accumulated three yellow cards in the season's early weeks. City coped just fine when back surgery forced their head coach to miss games against Sheffield United and Fulham earlier in the campaign, winning both matches.

15:09

Just wide! City threaten again as Doku lines up an effort from the left corner of the box, and it deflects narrowly wide of Sa's left-hand post. Wolves are on the ropes early on!

15:08

Heroic defending from Dawson! Matheus is picked out by Dias' ball over the top and the former Wolves man looks to put it on a plate for Haaland inside the six-yard box. The Norwegian is stretching to tap home, but Dawson gets across him to make a vital intervention.

15:07

City have won their last three Premier League away games against Wolves, as many victories as they'd picked up in their previous 12 league visits to Molineux (D2 L7).

15:06

The Wolves fans have not let up in their treatment of Matheus here, with every touch the midfielder takes drawing a fierce reaction from the home crowd.

15:04

City – donning their white and claret change kit – enjoy an early spell of possession before Akanji tries his luck, flashing an effort over the crossbar from range.

15:03

Matheus gets an early touch and Molineux erupts with a chorus of jeers. He will have expected that after refusing to train to force through his deadline-day move to the European champions.

15:02

Wolves get the game under way at Molineux!

15:01

Having done the Premier League double over City in 2019-20 under Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves have now lost their last six against the Citizens by an aggregate score of 19-3. Is another heavy defeat on the cards for the hosts, or might they spring a surprise? Kick-off is fast approaching in the West Midlands!

14:55

City are also missing a midfielder through suspension after Rodri saw red in last week's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Kovacic takes his place in the centre of the park alongside Matheus, who is sure to get a frosty reception on his return to Molineux. In the only other change to the team which beat Forest, Ake replaces Gvardiol at the back, while a series of injuries leave Guardiola unable to fill his bench.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:51

After rotating for Tuesday's 3-2 cup defeat at Ipswich, O'Neil makes one enforced change to the team that started last week's draw at Luton. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde serves the second game of his three-match ban after being dismissed at Kenilworth Road, so Toti comes in as Wolves switch to a back three. Tommy Doyle is ineligible against his parent club, so Hodge takes his spot on the bench.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:42

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:42

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1); Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:38

WOLVES SUBS: Dan Bentley, Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic, Jonny Otto, Pablo Sarabia, Joe Hodge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:38

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Craig Dawson, Maximilian Kilman, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:34

City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a serene start to their latest Premier League title defence, winning their first six games of the campaign, though they did fall to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the EFL Cup in midweek. Pep Guardiola's team could become just the third side to begin a Premier League campaign with seven successive victories – both of the previous two went on to win the title, with Chelsea doing so in 2005-06 (first nine) and Liverpool replicating that feat in 2019-20 (first eight).

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:30

Wolves are in need of a result after taking just four points from their first six games of the Premier League season, but they face the most difficult of tasks here! Gary O'Neil has been in charge for just over seven weeks, but last Saturday's draw against Luton Town, which was followed by an EFL Cup defeat at Ipswich Town, has ramped up the pressure on the ex-Bournemouth boss. Can he mastermind a huge upset at Molineux?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture as Wolves host Manchester City at Molineux!

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:00

