Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Getty Images)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

For Luton's away form... they seek to address a poor run of results on their travels this season with four draws, 11 losses, and just two wins in league away contests. The Hatters are looking to reverse an eight-match away winless streak (W0 D3 L5). They haven't won away since December 2023 against Sheffield United.

Mengi hushes Hwang on the right and sees the ball out for a Kaminski goal-kick.

For further context, Wolves' home form reflects seven wins, three draws, and seven losses this season in 17 Premier League contests.

Wolves win a free-kick. Hashioka presses a little too intensely for referee Coote's liking.

Wolves move it down the left with Cunha, yet Burke slides across and deals with the danger.

Luton immediately shift it forward, Hashioka hassles Wolves' left wing, yet it goes for an early throw. Luton attempting to try and get a foot on the ball with Lokonga now.

KICK-OFF: Morris gets us going as Coote finally adjusts his watch.

Facing up against Wolves, Rob Edwards goes against one of his old clubs. Additionally, with Gary O'Neil steering the Wolverhampton ship - this game pits two of the youngest managers in the league against each other. Will we see an equally tense outing like September's 1-1 at Kenilworth Road...

The players filter out. Wolves led by Kilman, Luton by Morris - we really have two sides ready and raring to go. Although Wolves are more than safe, this is certainly no dead rubber for them. The form book nods at an intriguing matchup. In their last six league matches, Wolves have drawn two and lost four. Luton, meanwhile, have won one, drawn one and lost four in their last six.

David Coote is today’s referee. His assistants are Tim Wood and Mark Scholes while the fourth official is Tom Bramall. On VAR duty is Paul Tierney with Scott Ledger his assistant.

Rob Edwards makes one change for the trip to Molineux. Daiki Hashioka comes in for Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up an ankle injury against Brentford. Elijah Adebayo is named on the bench after missing the last 12 games with a thigh injury.

LUTON TOWN SUBS: James Shea, Tim Krul, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Andros Townsend, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Johnson.

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Daiki Hashioka; Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark; Carlton Morris.

For Wolves, Santiago Bueno misses out after suffering a hamstring injury against Bournemouth with Tommy Doyle and Pablo Sarabia dropping to the bench. Matt Doherty, Boubacar Traore and Matheus Cunha are the trio to come in.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS SUBS: Daniel Bentley, Hugo Bueno, Tawanda Chirewa, Thomas Doyle, Nathan Fraser, Enso Gonzalez, Ty Barnett, Wesley Okoduwa, Pablo Sarabia.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (4-1-4-1): Jose Sa; Matt Doherty, Toti Gomes, Maximilian Kilman, Nelson Semedo; Boubacar Traore; Hwang Hee-Chan, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Matheus Cunha.

Hello everyone, welcome to this live text commentary of Wolverhampton Wanderers v Luton Town in the Premier League. Things are really hotting up this term as we encroach on the final four games for both sides. For Wolves, they’ve settled their top-tier status once again. Sitting comfortably 12th, the West Midlands side can now enjoy a seventh consecutive season in the top echelon of England’s football pyramid. On the contrary, their visitors to Molineux are approaching this game with survival firmly on the brain. After two 5-1 defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Brentford respectively, Luton Town are looking to pull themselves out of the relegation zone. The 18th-placed Hatters look for three points or even a draw, knowing a Forest loss against City tomorrow could see the two level on points or Luton scraping ahead. It’s still all to play for...

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

