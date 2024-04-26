Wolverhampton Wanderers v Luton Town preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Wolves will check on the fitness of Santiago Bueno, who was substituted at half-time with a hamstring issue during their midweek defeat by Bournemouth.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is nearing a return from a knee injury, while Pedro Neto remains sidelined.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards will give an update on the fitness of his squad on Friday afternoon.

Defenders Reece Burke and Issa Kabore are doubts after both came off in their 5-1 defeat by Brentford last weekend.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are unbeaten in their past eight league games against Luton Town (W4, D4).

This will be first time the Hatters have played at Molineux in a league fixture since a 1-0 defeat in August 2006, and their first in the top flight since a 2-1 victory in 1984.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are without a victory in their past seven games in all competitions (D2, L5), having won five of their previous seven.

They have lost four successive home matches for the first time since February 2017 in the Championship.

Gary O'Neil's side have also failed to score in successive home fixtures for the first time in more than two years.

Hwang Hee-chan scored 10 Premier League goals in his first 19 appearances this season but is on a six-match barren run.

Luton Town