Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha gives his thoughts on a move to Manchester United

Manchester United target and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ striker Matheus Cunha has spoken out while on holiday in his native Brazil about the recent rumours linking him to the club.

The Red Devils found goal scoring a major problem for the majority of last time out, as Rasmus Hojlund was often left as the only fit striker at the club.

Anthony Martial spent his last season on the treatment table and Marcus Rashford followed up his best campaign in 2022/23 with his worst.

United have been linked to numerous strikers with reports breaking last night that the team is preparing to bid for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

However, there have also been links to Wolves’ Cunha and in an interview with Globo Esporte, he has given his view on the recent links to Old Trafford.

The 25 year old, who scored 14 goals last season for Wolves, claimed that he did not want to think about his future while he was on vacation.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I’m on holiday, I just want to be with my friends, play football, surf, do those things I don’t do there. These things, I’ll leave to analyse when I get back.”

However, the forward did pique United fans’ interest by claiming what an honour it was to be linked to a club the size of the Old Trafford outfit.

“It’s very gratifying to have my name linked to Manchester United, but now we have to be happy and look for a new season that’s better than the last one.”

The former Atletico Madrid striker did state that he was currently content at Wolves however and that he was proud of the season he has just completed.

“It was my best season in terms of numbers,” he said. “I think that nowadays football is very much classified by numbers and maths, so I think that I’ve been very happy this year. I think I’ve reached a moment where experience and the happiness of being on the pitch also helps.”

“That goes hand in hand with being calm when making decisions. I’m very happy playing for Wolves. The club welcomed me in an incredible way, gave me all the support to be the protagonist I’ve been and I can only thank them.”

Nonetheless, being happy at a club and rejecting a move to another are two very different things, so should United firm up their interest in Cunha, it doesn’t seem that big a jump for the player to push for a move to Old Trafford.





