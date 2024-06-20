Wolverhampton Declines Option to Retain PSG’s €2M-Rated Youngster Following Loan Spell, Report Says

Noha Lemina had an interesting 2023-24 season as Paris Saint-Germain initially loaned the player to Serie B club Sampdoria. However, that move didn’t last long as he was recalled from his loan stint in Italy.

In an attempt to find him a club where Lemina can garner playing time to continue his growth, PSG loaned the 18-year-old to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moreover, moving to Wolves allowed Lemina to play alongside his older brother, midfielder Mario Lemina. Still, the loan didn’t go as planned as he only made three appearances for the under-21 team and none for the senior squad.

The loan agreement between the two sides included a buy option at €2 million. Nonetheless, journalist Liam Keen reports that Wolves are not expected to take up the option to purchase Lemina from PSG.

As a result, the winger is now expected to return to France when his loan officially expires. It will be interesting to see where the player continues his career whether it’s at PSG or somewhere else.