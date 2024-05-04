Wollacott in goal; Hanlon and Vente start

Nick Montgomery makes three changes from last weekend's 3-1 victory over St Johnstone.

Club captain Paul Hanlon and striker Dylan Vente, who both netted off the bench versus the Saints, come into the starting XI.

In goal, Jojo Wollacott replaces veteran shot-stopper David Marshall - who drops out entirely.

Will Fish fails to make the squad after picking up a back injury last Saturday, whilst Elie Youan has not recovered from his ankle injury and misses out again.