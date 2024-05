Wolfsburg talent Dzenan Pejcinovic has suffered a left foot fracture in his Bundesliga debut which requires surgery, the club said on Monday.

Forward Pejcinovic, 19, suffered the injury shortly after coming on as a substitute in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Bayern Munich.

He will miss the final league match against Mainz on Saturday, and it was not clear whether he can return for the start of pre-season training.