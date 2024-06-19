Wolfsburg Yet To Receive Offer For Everton Target

Wolfsburg are still waiting for offers to land on their table for Everton midfield target Aster Vranckx this summer.

The Belgian midfielder has a year left on his contract at Wolfsburg and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

He is currently in action at Euro 2024 with Belgium, but speculation over his future has been on the rise.

Everton are interested in signing him but there are suggestions that Fiorentina are closing in on a deal to sign the midfielder this summer.

There is talk of the Italian club offering €12m, but according to German magazine Kicker, Wolfsburg are not aware of any bids.

It has been claimed that the German club are yet to see any concrete bids on their table for Vranckx.

With only a year left on his contract, Wolfsburg are open to selling the Belgian midfielder this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Everton make a concrete offer to take the player to Goodison Park in the ongoing window.