Wolfsburg part ways with managing director Schäfer

VfL Wolfsburg have parted ways with managing director Marcel Schäfer with immediate effect, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Wolfsburg said in a statement that Schäfer informed supervisory board chairman Frank Witter of his wish to move clubs and terminate his contract.

"Taking all circumstances into account, the decision was made to relieve Schäfer of his duties with immediate effect," Wolfsburg said in a statement.

According to the Kicker sports magazine, Schäfer is to take the job at Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig, but there was initially no official confirmation.

Schäfer, a former Wolfsburg player, returned to the club as sporting director in 2018 and was promoted to managing director last year.

Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz will assume control of sporting matters in close cooperation with head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl, the club said.

At Leipzig, meanwhile, the corresponding position has been vacant since the departure of Max Eberl in September 2023. Eberl has recently joined Bayern Munich as board member for sport.

For Schäfer, a move to Leipzig would serve as a promotion. While they are aiming for a Champions League spot next season, Wolfsburg are fighting to avoid relegation.