Wolfsburg lodge €8m bid for Strasbourg’s wantaway midfielder Ismaël Doukouré

Wolfsburg have a long-standing interest in RC Strasbourg Alsace’s Ismaël Doukouré (20). It hasn’t taken them long this summer to re-ignite that interest, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Last season, in the wake of Strasbourg’s BlueCo takeover, the Ligue 1 club and their new owners were desperate to conserve as many of their young prospects as possible. As a result, a departure for Doukouré, coveted by Wolfsburg, was categorically ruled out.

Strasbourg to reject Wolfsburg’s Doukouré offer

This summer, RCSA aren’t entirely opposed to a departure for Doukouré, who saw his game time reduced under Patrick Vieira in the second part of last season. Doukouré himself has also informed the club that he would like to leave. However, Les Alsaciens are under no pressure to sell him cheaply.

Whilst Doukouré has already agreed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga club, Wolfsburg are yet to find an agreement with Strasbourg. An €8m offer has been submitted but is expected to be rejected. However, the offer marks the start of official talks and further discussions between the two clubs are expected.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle