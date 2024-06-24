Wolfpack swim coach headed to Paris as assistant for US Olympic team

N.C. State head swimming and diving coach Braden Holloway is headed to Paris.

The Wolfpack’s leader and ACC Coach of the Year earned a spot as an assistant for the United States Olympic team, which begins competition at the 2024 Olympics on July 27.

He joins six other coaches on staff, including four from current or incoming ACC schools. Anthony Nesty from Florida will head the men’s side, while Virginia’s Todd DeSorbo leads the women’s.

Carol Capitani (Texas), David Durden (Cal), Chris Lindauer (Notre Dame), Greg Meehan (Stanford) and Chris Plumb (Carmel Swim Club) round out the staff. The coaches will be divided between the men and women, but they will be available to work with any athlete on Team USA.

Holloway enters the Olympic games with international experience. He led the men’s team at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest and the 2019 World University Games.

Get ready, Paris. The Wolfpack is on the way!



Head Coach Braden Holloway will join Team USA as an assistant coach for the Paris Olympic Games!



: https://t.co/31MMRMZRUw#GoPack pic.twitter.com/97wmDFffQD — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) June 24, 2024

At the World Championships, he helped guide the men to 20 of the team’s 49 medals, including seven golds. Team USA added two medals — one gold — in the mixed relays, which feature men and women.

Holloway’s resume features success on the NCAA level, as well. He led the N.C. State men’s swim team to its 33rd ACC Championship and third straight. The team finished fifth at the national meet. The Wolfpack finished with a top-10 finish for the ninth consecutive season.

N.C. State boasted two American records and 10 All-America recipients under Holloway’s leadership this season.

On the women’s side, Katharine Berkoff won her fifth straight ACC title in the 100-yard backstroke and third national title. The Wolfpack women finished ninth overall in the team competition and earned their fifth straight top-10 finish.

They concluded the season with six All-Americans.

Holloway joins Berkoff as part of Team USA. The longtime Wolfpack swimmer earned a spot on the Olympic Team last week after placing second in the 100-meter backstroke.

The Olympic Team begins training on July 3 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. Its training schedule features a day open to the public on July 6.