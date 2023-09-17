Wolfpack spikers unbeaten in Western AA

Sep. 17—BUTTE — The Glacier Wolfpack volleyball team remains unbeaten in Western AA play after downing Butte in four sets on Saturday.

Glacier is 7-3 overall and 4-0 in Western AA.

Sarah Downs had 16 kills, Haven Speer provided all 40 team assists and Leila Majors had four blocks.

Glacier def. Butte 25-14, 25-19, 29-31, 25-8

KILLS — Glacier 44 (Sarah Downs 16); ASSISTS — Glacier 40 (Haven Speer 40); DIGS — Glacier 67 (Kenedee Moore 20); BLOCKS — Glacier 6 (Leila Majors 4); ACES — Glacier 10 (No leader).

Stats for Butte were unavailable.

Flathead 3, Missoula Big Sky 1

MISSOULA — Kendall Kratofil had four service aces and 26 digs for the Flathead Bravettes Saturday in a four-set win over Missoula Big Sky.

Sienna Sterck added 17 kills and Anna Bain had 42 assists for the Bravettes, who are 4-6 overall and 2-2 in Western AA.

Flathead also topped Butte late Friday night, with Kratofil serving five aces and Bain with 25 assists.

Flathead def. Big Sky 12-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

ACES — Flathead 10 (Kendall Kratofil 4); KILLS — Flathead 52 (Sienna Sterck 17); ASSISTS — Flathead 49 (Anna Bain 42); BLOCKS — Flathead 4 (Emma Eve 1.5); DIGS — Flathead (Kratofil 26).

Stats for Big Sky were unavailable.

Late Friday

Flathead def. Butte 25-21, 25-17, 25-17

ACES — Flathead 10 (Kendall Kratofil 5, Olive Lyngholm 4, Anna Bain 1), Butte 4 (Jaycee Cleveland 2); KILLS — Flathead 30 (Sienna Sterck 9, Emy O'Dey 7), Butte 27 (Maddie Luedtke 10, MacKenzie McIntyre 8); ASSISTS — Flathead 27 (Bain 25), Butte 19 (Cleveland 18); BLOCKS — Flathead 9 (Emma Eve 3, Lyngholm 2, Sterck 2), Butte n/a; DIGS — Flathead 48 (Kratofil 14, Lyngholm 13).