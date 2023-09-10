Wolfpack show out on both sides of the ball, Bravettes cruise to big wins

Sep. 10—The Glacier Wolfpack and Flathead Bravettes took part in the first regular season flag football event of the year in Kalispell that also saw Butte and Lockwood in competition at Legends Stadium on Saturday.

The Wolfpack had a strong showing on both sides of the football. On the offensive side of things Head Coach Mark Kessler gave credit to his quarterbacks and receivers for their work in the passing game.

"Great job by Kai Johnson and Karley Allen at quarterback and a big day for all of our receivers," Kessler said.

He noted the strong play of two Glacier wideouts in particular; Noah Fincher and Emma Cooke. Fincher also was key on the defensive side of the ball by hauling in two pick-six interceptions for touchdowns. Zoey Allen also had two pick-six interceptions for Glacier.

"Lots of plays on defense, a lot of defensive touchdowns," Kessler said. "It was one of those days there was not a singular standout."

Glacier also rolled out more of a rushing attack and the duo of Khirsten Terrell and Alli Buls had strong days for the Wolfpack out of the backfield

"Amazing in the run game," Kessler said.

The Bravettes rolled Butte 51-0 in their first matchup on the main field at Legends then followed that up with a 26-6 win over Lockwood.

Glacier and Flathead's top varsity teams did not meet, but a crosstown game is scheduled in two weeks on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Legends.