Wolfpack gets basketball transfer commitment from Louisville forward

N.C. State, which will start five former transfers Saturday against Purdue in the Final Four, has gotten its first transfer commitment for next season.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on social media Thursday that he has made a commitment to the Wolfpack. The 6-10, 240-pound forward was the second-leading scorer at Louisville this past season at 12.9 points a game and led the Cardinals with 8.4 rebounds in their 32 games.

With forward D.J. Burns playing his final year at N.C. State, Huntley-Hatfield would give the Pack another post player to complement Mohamed Diarra and Ben Middlebrooks, who both are expected to return next season. He was hosted by Burns on an official visit to the NCSU campus early this week.

Since former coach Kenny Payne was fired last month, 11 Louisville players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

A former 5-star recruit, Huntley-Hatfield played his freshman season at Tennessee before leaving for Louisville after Payne was hired.

Keatts was asked Thursday how the portal has transformed college basketball.

“It’s a different world,” Keatts said. “It depends on your need. It doesn’t work for everyone. It’s worked for us.”