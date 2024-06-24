Wolfpack football camps begin Monday
Jun. 23—The Wolfpack football camps are up on us, starting Monday and running through Wednesday at Glacier High School.
Any and all players are invited, and need only T-shirts, shorts and, if they have them, cleats.
The Pups Camp for grades 1-5 runs from 9-11 a.m. each day.
The Skills Camp for grades 6-8 runs from 1-3 p.m.
Frosh Camp for 9th graders only is 3-6pm.
Walk-up or on-site registration is welcome Monday. Please come a few minutes early to sign up and attend.
For more informations visit Glacier's summer football camp page at https://www.glacierwolfpackfootball.com/offseason-camps, or call Coach Grady Bennett 406-210-6450, You may also email him at grady.bennett@sd5.k12.mt.us.