Wolfpack take fifth at the Pacific Northwest Classic

Jan. 7—SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Glacier Wolfpack wrestling team took home fifth place in the Pacific Northwest Classic tournament at University High in Spokane Valley Saturday. Glacier's Kaleb Shine came in first place at 144 pounds with a win over Tyson Ramsey of Ridgeline (Liberty Lake, Washington) in the finale.

"Kaleb was on another level today. He looks so dominant on his feet and just has a super aggressive mentality, putting people away at the end of periods and building leads" Glacier head coach Ross Dankers said.

Niko Coles placed third at 150 pounds for the Wolfpack.

Other wrestlers to place for the Wolfpack include Noah Horn (215), Mark Ahner (165), and Garrett Bosch (120).

"We are super excited to have Nico and Garrett back in the lineup. They are both super tough competitors and look forward to having those guys the rest of the year. Mark has done everything We've asked him to, and continues to get better every week and really happy for Noah." Dankers added.

Full results available at trackwrestling.com