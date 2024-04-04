This Wolfpack fan financed his Final Four trip with winnings from NC sports betting

A third-generation N.C. State fan is headed to Arizona for the Wolfpack’s Final Four game this week thanks to some well-placed bets made possible by North Carolina’s new sports gambling law.

Martin Dalton, an account director who lives in the Outer Banks, made $5,000 after betting on the Pack in their historic March Madness run.

Those winnings are paying for a trip to Glendale, Arizona, where N.C. State could win the national championship for the first time since 1983.

“In North Carolina, you’re born into a family — and we were born into the Pack,” he said. “... It’s been excruciating for our entire lives, and so this has definitely made us happier than I thought it would.”

State lawmakers legalized sports betting last summer, but the law didn’t take effect until last month — just in time for March Madness.

Despite his luck this season, Dalton said he’s not much of a gambler, nor had he greatly anticipated betting legalization in North Carolina.

“I did not even have a DraftKings account until Mike O’Connell banked that three pointer in,” he said, referring to the last-minute shot that sent State into overtime against Virginia last month.

Dalton downloaded the app in the middle of overtime and placed his first bet using some of the free credits DraftKings gives new users.

Soon, Dalton and several of his close friends were watching State beat Duke in last week’s Elite Eight game. Within an hour of the final buzzer, they were on a conference call securing travel, hotels and rapidly disappearing tickets to the game.

Though prices skyrocketed at that moment, Dalton was able to cover his trip 100% with his winnings — and that may not be the end to his good fortune.

If State wins the tournament, Dalton stands to double his winnings.

If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, resources to help are available through the N.C. Problem Gambling Program at 1-877-718-5543 or morethanagame.nc.gov.