Wolfpack bounce Braves from Western AA

Mar. 1—BUTTE — Glacier's Liam Ells hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, and the Wolfpack beat crosstown rival Flathead 63-38 Friday morning at the Western AA boys basketball divisional.

Ells went 7 of 12 from the floor and Glacier (10-10) scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back.

The loser-out win puts the Wolfpack one victory away from making the State AA tournament next week in Missoula. They'll play either Sentinel or Butte at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Butte Civic Center.

Easton Kauffman added 12 points and Cohen Kastelitz had eight points and eight rebounds for Glacier, which saw 11 of 12 players hit the scoring column.

The loss ended a tough season for Flathead (0-20). Korbin Eaton scored 10 points off the bench to lead the Braves. He also had three steals. Stephen Riley added nine points.

Glacier 10 22 15 16 — 63

Flathead 4 11 12 11 — 38

GLACIER — Cohen Kastelitz 3-7 1-4 8, Liam Ells 7-12 2-2 20, Easton Kauffman 5-8 2-2 12, Brantly Salmonsen 2-4 0-0 4, Noah Cummings 2-4 0-0 4, Luke Nikunen 0-1 1-2 1, Owen Henry 2-3 1-2 6, Joshua Eagleton 0-3 2-4 2, Gabe Christianson 0-1 0-0 0, Slate Burrington 0-2 1-1 1, Jackson Endresen 0-2 2-2 2, Ben Winters 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 22-49 13-21 63.

FLATHEAD — Lyric Ersland 1-8 0-0 2, Gabe Sims 1-3 0-3 2, David Moody 0-0 2-4 2, Jordan Griffin 0-6 2-2 2, Brodee Zahn 2-6 0-0 4, Dustyn Franchini-White 1-4 0-0 3, Stephen Riley 1-3 6-10 9, Korbin Eaton 2-6 4-6 10, Brody Thornsberry 2-2 0-2 4, Tyler Willaims 0-3 0-0 0, Noah Sonju 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel St. Germain 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 10-43 14-27 38.

3-point goals — Glacier 6-16 (Ells 4-6, Henry 1-1, Kastelitz 1-3), Flathead 4-18 (Eaton 2-5, Riley 1-1, Franchini-White 1-2). Rebounds — Glacier 37 (Kastelitz 8, Salmonsen 5), Flathead 29 (Ersland 7, Sims 5). Fouls — Glacier 23, Flathead 22. Turnovers — Glacier 16, Flathead 20.