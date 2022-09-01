Wolfe: Why Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill were voted Dolphins team captains
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe: Why quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill were voted Miami Dolphins team captains.
Sports Illustrated predicts the Bears will finish dead-last in NFC North with the Lions finishing just behind the Packers in 2022.
The New York Giants expect WR Kadarius Toney (knee/hamstring) to play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and he believes he will.
In this NFL era, quarterbacks are getting paid the biggest of money. But fully guaranteed deals like Deshaun Watson's and Kirk Cousins' are increasingly looking like an aberration.
The Steelers add another cornerback to the practice squad.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
A look at the settled-down compliment of players who are available to the Cowboys for their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
Four players have been ruled out for the Florida Gators home opener against Utah.
The Bills have a punter after Saturday's release of Araiza.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Heres a list of the latest NFL trades during the 2022 NFL season and the players rumored to be on the move next.
Alex Leatherwood is exactly the type of player Ryan Poles and the Bears should be taking swings on.
The Rams are over the salary cap, but only by a little bit