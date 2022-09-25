Wolfe: Why Dolphins are wearing 'I Wish It Were Hotter' T-shirts
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe shares why the Miami Dolphins are wearing "I Wish It Were Hotter' T-shirts".
The Panthers will have CB Donte Jackson and WR Laviska Shenault Jr. up against the Saints. Their list of Week 3 inactives, however, also consists of a pretty disappointing inclusion.
The Houston Texans take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Here are four keys to the game if the Texans want to get their first full win of 2022.
Rodgers vs. Brady. Do we really need to say more?
CBS4 News chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera's weather outlook for South Florida.
The Jets are ready to welcome the first of three new members to their Ring of Honor Sunday with Nick Mangold.
Swift leads the Lions and ranks fourth in the NFL with 200 yards rushing despite playing the last six quarters with a sprained ankle
The Panthers are just 10-25 since signing Matt Rhule as their head coach, but one report suggests Carolina is in no hurry to make a change.
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is active for Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills. He was listed as questionable to play because of a lingering toe injury.
Here's a rundown of what we know heading into the Bears-Texans Week 3 matchup.
The Vikings release their inactives for Sunday's game vs the Lions
Buffalo's Josh Allen tops this week's QB rankings, while Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should be among the top scorers at wide receiver.
Here's the full list of Week 3 inactives for the Patriots
Get the latest injury updates for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers
Mack Brown had one of UNC’s six personal fouls in the 45-32 loss to Notre Dame as frustration boiled over on the sideline.
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 4? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oklahoma fans might have taken solace in ex-coach Lincoln Riley's rough night, but the Pac-12 Network assured few saw the Trojans rally for a win.
A pair of top-10 vacancies were created when Oklahoma and Arkansas lost Saturday. Predicting how the top 10 of the coaches poll will shake out Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don outlines his lineup tips for Week 3.
Watch and listen to everything Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst had to say about Ohio State after the Buckeyes won going away. #GoBucks