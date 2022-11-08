Wolfe: Why Dolphins are one of the most explosive offenses behind Tagovailoa
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe explains why the Miami Dolphins are one of the most explosive offenses behind Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Where do the Packers go from here? Aaron Rodgers provided two paths.
The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC with the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers moving to 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS. The Chargers will appear on Sunday night in consecutive weeks.
Raiders release former first-round pick SS Johnathan Abram
Word last week was that Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry would miss time with a groin injury and he is set to miss at least four games before he’ll be ready to return. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cushenberry is going on injured reserve. The earliest that he will be able to return is [more]
The Bengals lost their season-opener to the Steelers in Cincinnati.
Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday.
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other #Bills injuries:
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise [more]
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 NFL season. See how NFL fans are reacting on social media.
