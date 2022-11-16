Wolfe: Weather will be 'a huge storyline' for Browns-Bills Week 11 game
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe says weather will be "a huge storyline" for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills Week 11 game.
The Browns and Bills have played two memorable games in the snow in recent memory, and they could be set for a third this Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Highmark Stadium. With a winter storm expected to impact parts of the region later this week, 7 Weather gives you a Wednesday morning gameday forecast update.
A "potentially historic" lake-effect snow event eyeing the Great Lakes region could lead to the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns playing in feet of snow on Sunday.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that face tough defenses against their position in Week 11. Set your roster accordingly if you start them. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
Old-guard feminists may not like it, but the new-age NIL revolution has proven an age-old maxim: Sex sells. College athletes are taking advantage.