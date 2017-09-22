Wolfe: We wanted to 'flip the script' on Cowboys
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe explains that going into their game against the Cowboys they wanted to 'flip the script'.
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe explains that going into their game against the Cowboys they wanted to 'flip the script'.
Potomac89: Liberals are such idiots. The gender of the candidate should never be an issue. The issue should always be which person will best serve the interests of the United States of America. One day that person may be a woman but that person should not be selected because they are a woman (or a man).
6.5k