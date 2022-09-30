Wolfe: Tua Tagovailoa flew home with the team and will have MRI
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa flew home with the team and will have MRI.
Not all teams are as seemingly negligent as the Dolphins in the case of Tagovailoa, but that doesn’t change the league’s bottom line of its players only being of value when they’re on the field
With plenty of questions still to be answered about why he was even playing tonight, one important question has been resolved. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is OK. As announced late in the game broadcast, Tagovailoa has been discharged from a local hospital. He is expected to travel back to Miami with the team. That’s a [more]
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field in Cincinnati. Here are the NFL concussion protocol's phases for a player to return to action.
Mike McDaniel: "... everything’s checked out. That he didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion and will be flying back with us."
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill said he was "gonna come find" the Cincinnati Bengals coach he claimed "disrespected" him.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel [more]
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's frightening head injury in Thursday night's game drew strong reactions from Patriots players past and present.
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday was scary because all potential head or neck injuries are, but also because of how the quarterback’s body responded.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, but all thoughts were on Tua Tagovailoa who was taken to the hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries. In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid revealed he became a US Citizen last month and Doc Rivers tried to convince James Harden the 76ers were ‘unbeatable’ as long as Harden was aggressive.
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. The Dolphins said the third-year quarterback was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Many former players were critical of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo and start against Cincinnati.