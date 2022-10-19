Wolfe: Tagovailoa expected to practice fully Wednesday ahead of 'SNF' game vs. Steelers
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expected to practice fully Wednesday ahead of Week 6 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hall of Famer Larry Little knows this weekend's reunion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 17-0 Dolphins could be their last major gathering.
The #Vikings have poached a player from the #Chiefs' practice squad.
Matt LaFleur on Washington's pass-rush: "It can give you nightmares if you let it." Can the Packers offensive line bounce back?
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer. ''I think a lot of the injuries that we're having are kind of crazy from the standpoint of the amount of ACLs,'' Hackett said after announcing that linebacker Aaron Patrick was lost for the season with a torn ACL after a sideline mishap in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is facing scrutiny after a video appears to show him making contact with a female
What's life like behind the scenes with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe? Former Patriot Jason McCourty revealed what he knows.
Penn State head coach James Franklin is not a fan of the way halftime is handled in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A couple of days removed from the halftime scuffle between the Nittany Lions and Michigan programs, Franklin was asked about what happened. "I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said.
Breaking down the Detroit Lions unofficial depth chart for Week 7 vs. Dallas, which features 3 rookies starting on defense