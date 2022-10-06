Wolfe: Tagovailoa in Dolphins meetings this week helping teammates prep for Jets matchup
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Dolphins meetings this week helping teammates prep for New York Jets matchup.
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts may be on track to miss a game for the first time in his NFL career. Pitts missed practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury and reporters at the team’s facility on Thursday say that Pitts is absent again. The team’s injury report will show if he takes part [more]
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 5's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
Wagner said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but "you've just gotta do what you gotta do."
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
Collins enjoyed three Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants before signing with Washington in 2019.
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
One of the surprises of this NFL season is that Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded last year along with two first-round draft picks in exchange for sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams, has actually played better than Stafford has. That has translated only to a 1-3 record, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell [more]
After missing Wednesday's practice with multiple injuries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was back on the field Thursday
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
PITTSBURGH (AP) There was something about Kenny Pickett. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more consumed by Pickett's relative lack of size during the early portion of his high school career could not. The University of Pittsburgh tight ends coach kept tabs on the quarterback who seemed to think he was a linebacker, waiting for Pickett's physical attributes to catch up to the things you can't teach.
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis.
There was a lot of talk heading into this season about how much the development of the Packers’ young wide receivers will factor into the team’s success this season and that development will impact the team in 2023 as well. Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs each caught touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the [more]