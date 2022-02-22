Wolfe reveals Dolphins' most pivotal impending free agent for 2022
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe, Mike Giardi list Miami Dolphins' most pivotal impending free agents for 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe, Mike Giardi list Miami Dolphins' most pivotal impending free agents for 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bengals announced a few changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday. As reported over the weekend, former Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher is the team’s new linebackers coach. He replaces Al Golden, who is taking the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Bettcher was the Giants defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019 and spent [more]
There are two options, but should they use it at all?
The Bears aren't expected to be involved during the franchise tag window. But they've used the tag five times in the past.
Some details on what was said on the field during the Super Bowl.
An ESPN analyst has some pretty grave concerns about Trey Lance starting for the #49ers.
See which surprise prospects leap into the top 10 in this new first-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft
The linebacker came to the Chiefs from the Dallas Cowboys and won a Super Bowl championship with Kansas City.
The Rams shared a new camera angle of Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl-winning touchdown against the Bengals and it's awesome
“I was thinking about the next steps for me just from a coaching standpoint. And then that conversation turned into an opportunity there in Pittsburgh.”
Brian Flores also discussed why Bill Belichick is clearly the GOAT.
Some NFL franchises are better positioned than others to take advantage of the offseason. These five teams could be in line for a major leap.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and many people anticipated that he'd make a decision about his NFL future.
After spending a year as the Bills’ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is once again set to hit the open market. This time, he may end up as a starter. Trubisky is an obvious candidate to follow the path from the Bills to the Giants, where he’d potentially replace Daniel Jones as the team’s starter. Head [more]
The Patriots have plenty of roster needs to address in 2022 NFL free agency, and Pro Football Focus predicts New England will sign these three veterans before next season.
"You just woke me up!"
Marcus Mariota to the 49ers? Don't rule it out.
Three years ago, Dwayne Haskins was a first-round draft pick anointed the future franchise quarterback in Washington. Now the question is whether he has any future at all in Pittsburgh. Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert indicated Monday that Haskins does have some future, saying Haskins will be in the mix along with Mason Rudolph. “Dwayne [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is heartbroken over the knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posted a long message of gratitude on Instagram on Monday night. Was it a reflection on a great year, or a prelude to retirement?
The commercial slogan associated with Phil Mickelson for years is never more true than it is now, minus the anticipation of something extraordinary. Whether his true intentions were chasing Saudi Arabian money or gaining more control over how he thinks the PGA Tour should be run, Mickelson has been exposed for manipulating people to get what he wants. Once seen as leading the charge of players poised to join a breakaway Saudi golf league, Lefty is now on his own among those with real influence.