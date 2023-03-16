Wolfe: Ramsey has 'extreme confidence' Dolphins' new-look defense will 'shake up the NFL'
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has 'extreme confidence' Miami Dolphins' new-look defense will 'shake up the NFL'.
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has 'extreme confidence' Miami Dolphins' new-look defense will 'shake up the NFL'.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last. The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season and is waiting for the Packers to trade him. Assuming that move is made, Love will take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Adderley started 44 games for the Chargers since 2020
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
The Bears got a primary target for Justin Fields when they acquired receiver DJ Moore from the Panthers as part of the deal for the No. 1 overall pick. But as much as Moore may aid in Fields’ development, the receiver said during his introductory press conference on Thursday that he’ll be an asset for [more]
The Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. to add depth on the defensive line.