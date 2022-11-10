Wolfe: Panthers debuting new all-black uniform, black helmets vs. Falcons on 'TNF'
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe shows off Carolina Panthers debuting new all-black uniform, black helmets vs. Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe shows off Carolina Panthers debuting new all-black uniform, black helmets vs. Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.
Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews wasn’t on the team’s injury report this week, but there’s some doubt about whether he’ll be in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Panthers. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that Matthews flew back to Atlanta from Charlotte on Thursday because his wife went into labor. The hope [more]
The Tennessee Titans released 10 rendered photographs of what their proposed new stadium might look like during games and concerts.
Fresh off season-high in snaps and tackles for Raiders LB Blake Martinez announces he's retiring
Mack Hollins among NFL best free agent signings. And boy do the Raiders need him now.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the "nuclear option" the Nets could choose if the team doesn't turn things around.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
#Bills vs. #Vikings: 7 things to watch for during Week 10's game:
Both Deebo Samuel and Kyle Shanahan shared their thoughts and feelings regarding the Jeff Wilson Jr. trade.
The Seahawks are off to a great start. The Buccaneers? Not so much.
Here's what you need to know about Week 10's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – one which will be staged in Munich?
Carson Wentz has ripped apart three franchises in three years. That's hard to do.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.