Wolfe outlines history of Tyreek Hill-Eli Apple beef

The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers' last visit to Houston ended in disappointment with a defeat last season that was a blow to their fading playoff chances. Three games into what is quickly becoming a disappointing new season, the Chargers (1-2) are far less worried about what happened in that game and simply focused a new chance to beat the winless Texans and snap a two-game skid. ''Of course, the guys that were here on the team before ... they know the feeling that we have from that game,'' safety Derwin James Jr. said.