Wolfe outlines history of Tyreek Hill-Eli Apple beef
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe outlines history of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill-Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple beef.
HOUSTON (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers' last visit to Houston ended in disappointment with a defeat last season that was a blow to their fading playoff chances. Three games into what is quickly becoming a disappointing new season, the Chargers (1-2) are far less worried about what happened in that game and simply focused a new chance to beat the winless Texans and snap a two-game skid. ''Of course, the guys that were here on the team before ... they know the feeling that we have from that game,'' safety Derwin James Jr. said.
Banjo played for the Cardinals from 2019-2021, mostly on special teams. The Cardinals only have two safeties on the active roster.
The upstart Jaguars have won their last two games and receiver Zay Jones has been a significant part of it. But there’s now an injury concern with the veteran receiver as Jacksonville prepares to play Philadelphia this weekend. Jones was added to the Thursday injury report. He did not practice with an ankle injury. In [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.
Should the Raiders consider benching Jermaine Eluemunor?
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season features plenty of intriguing matchups, including a Pac-12 battle of unbeatens between Washington and UCLA.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 4. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated.
The 33rd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 shows poise and professionalism their faithful followers didn't recognize
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week that he is planning to play against the Bengals on Thursday night despite the back and ankle injuries that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It appears to be the Dolphins’ plan as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL [more]
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was not seen during the early portion of Thursday's practice after sitting out the session prior.
Cooper Rush’s unlikely rise as Cowboys QB has allowed him to be mentioned in history with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Kurt Warner as well as the unknown Virgil Carter.
Safe to say there's no love lost between IU football and Nebraska ahead of their meeting Saturday night.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.