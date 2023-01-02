Wolfe: 'MNF' marks 'start of the Joe Burrow-Josh Allen rivalry'
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe ahead of the Week 17 "MNF" matchup against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
It's the biggest regular season game in Paycor Stadium history and we've got everything you need to get ready before kickoff.
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
Quarterback Brock Purdy aced another test on Sunday as the 49ers earned their ninth consecutive victory with a 37-34 win in overtime against the Raiders.
A Bengals win on Monday could be huge for the Patriots' playoff hopes.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 49ers holding on to the NFC's No. 2 seed is "really important" as the regular season comes to an end.
The list of names of available veteran quarterbacks in 2023 is starting to look like new lyrics for We Didn’t Start The Fire. And there’s could be another name to wedge between “Joe McCarthy” and “Studebaker.” Out goes “Richard Nixon,” in comes “Jarrett Stidham.” Stidham is due to be an unrestricted free agent in March. And [more]
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas:
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is starting to develop a knack for coming up in the clutch, just as his predecessor Ben Roethlisberger did so often throughout his 18-year Hall of Fame career.
Sean Payton already has a plan for coaching Russell Wilson. He shared his vision for how he would fix the struggling Broncos QB:
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
After 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a comeback win over the Raiders on Sunday, his teammates raved about his poise under pressure. San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said that there was never a moment’s doubt that Purdy was in command of the two-minute offense as he called audibles, told teammates [more]