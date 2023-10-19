Wolfe: Lawrence (knee) expected to play vs. Saints
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence expected to play vs. New Orleans Saints, per Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
The Jaguars can take control of the AFC South with a win over the Saints on Thursday.
