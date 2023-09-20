Wolfe: Jaylen Waddle (concussion) uncertain to play Week 3 vs. Broncos
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) uncertain to play Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
Which team will be much worse than we expect this season?
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Cam Akers will now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minneapolis.
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
J.C. Mejía was suspended 80 games last season for a similar violation.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Hield has a $19.3 million cap hit for next season.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
Brooks Koepka was a captain’s pick for the U.S. team this year in what will be his first Ryder Cup since joining LIV Golf.
Head coach Frank Reich didn't expound on the extent of the injury, but it forced Young to miss practice on Wednesday.
Julie Ertz takes the field with the USWNT one last time this Thursday.
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.