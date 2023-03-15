Wolfe: How Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard have been reacting to Rodgers-Jets rumors
The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave, but they have managed to keep Fletcher Cox. The defensive lineman turned down more lucrative offers, giving the Eagles a “hometown discount,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Cox agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract. Cox ranks 28th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents. Cox, 32, entered the NFL [more]
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
The 49ers figure to pick up a ton of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with a wave of players leaving for bigger contracts.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his decision. That much is clear. Currently appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers said, “This isn’t a decision day. That’s already happened. We’re already days past this.” It’s unclear whether he’s going to eventually disclose his decision. Many believe that the decision is that he will accept a [more]
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.