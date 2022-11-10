Wolfe: Jake Matthews will still play vs. Panthers despite visiting his wife in labor this morning

Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett's attempted return from a knee injury was derailed when he tore his Achilles in the latest setback in a career full of significant injuries. The Niners announced Thursday that Verrett got injured in practice the previous day and will be unable to play in 2022. Verrett was poised to make his season debut this week in a comeback from a torn ACL in his right knee that had sidelined him since Week 1 of the 2021 season.