Wolfe: Jaguars finally got their 'statement win' of Lawrence era vs. Ravens
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars' win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. It was evident in Jacksonville’s 28-27 victory against Baltimore on Sunday, with Lawrence hitting throw after throw and rallying the Jaguars (4-7) down the stretch with big play after big play. “He’s still a very, very young player,” receiver Zay Jones said.
The Jaguars get a late TD and 2-point conversion to stun the Ravens
Trevor Lawrence had a fantastic day Sunday, but he wasn't the only Jaguars player who stood out in the team's 28-27 win.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
