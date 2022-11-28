Wolfe: Jags safety Andrew Wingard says he 'would die for' Doug Pederson
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak in Allen Park as the Lions return to action this week after a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
From the Jaguars mascot's odd apparel to the 49ers' shutout, NBC Sports Bay Area names the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 12.
Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. It was evident in Jacksonville’s 28-27 victory against Baltimore on Sunday, with Lawrence hitting throw after throw and rallying the Jaguars (4-7) down the stretch with big play after big play. “He’s still a very, very young player,” receiver Zay Jones said.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Collins is going to get fined or suspended for this.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
‘He better pray to God I never find him,’ the world champion said after footage appeared to show Messi kicking a Mexico shirt in the Argentina locker room
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
Cincinnati AD John Cunningham said he and a search committee are "going to move fast" as they conduct a "nationwide search" to replace Luke Fickell.
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.
Auburn football is looking for a new coach. Can the SEC stop AU from hiring Hugh Freeze, who left Ole Miss under a cloud? Here's what the league says.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Purdue, thanks to a huge week from Zach Edey, jumped 19 spots into the top-5 this week.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
The pre-tournament World Cup favorites, Brazil, secured a spot in the knockout round without Neymar.
Sixteen members of the contemporary baseball era committee will meet to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot.